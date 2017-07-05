Another shot at ‘greening’ Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal meets Anil Baijal

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Source: (File/Photo) Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Source: (File/Photo)

The Delhi government will make another attempt at increasing the city’s green cover, a year after a similar initiative fizzled out after being launched with much fanfare. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement following a meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal. Environment Minister Imran Hussain separately met PWD and Delhi Metro officials to chalk out details of the project. “Had a good meeting wid Hon’ble LG. 3 decisions – restart work of greening and landscaping PWD roads, paint all zebra and footpaths, redesign some roads,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In his meeting, Hussain discussed ways and means to increase green cover on open pavements, central verges, flyovers and spaces below elevated metro tracks, and directed the officials to prepare an action plan in a week.

“Mr Hussain also asked the departments to ensure that not only plantation of shrubs and creepers takes place but such plantation is also watered on regular basis so that plants do not wilt and dry up,” an official statement said.

In April last year, Kejriwal had launched the ‘Greening Delhi’ initiative aimed at tackling dust, a major source of air pollution in the national capital. He had set October, 2016 as the deadline but the work never really took off.

