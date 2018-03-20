Another Periyar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu

Periyar statue vandalised by unidentified persons in Pudukkotta in Tamil Nadu, case registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI Twitter) Periyar statue vandalised by unidentified persons in Pudukkotta in Tamil Nadu, case registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI Twitter)

Another incident of statue vandalism has been reported from in Tamil Nadu where unidentified persons damaged statue of Dravidian stalwart EV Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, in Alangudi town in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, reports ANI.

The incident follows multiple instances of statue vandalisation across the country after Communist hero Lenin’s statue was razed in Tripura by BJP supporters after party’s historic win in the assembly polls.

On March 6, two people were arrested for allegedly vandalising a Periyar statue at a municipal corporate office in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore on March 6. The incident had occurred hours after senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, H Raja, had claimed that statues of social reformer Periyar in Tamil Nadu are to be brought down next like the Lenin statue in Tripura.

In the post along with the video of destroying a Lenin’s statue in Tripura using a bulldozer, appeared on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday morning, Raja said: “Who is Lenin? What is his relevance in India? Why is India connected to Communism? Yesterday, Lenin statue was brought down in Tripura. Tomorrow, statues of caste fanatic EV Ramaswamy Periyar will be brought down.” However, following the anger and outrage over his post, the BJP leader deleted his post and also apologised for the same.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah had condemned the incidents of statue vandalism across the country and had directed that strict action be taken against those responsible. BJP sources said both Modi and Shah were “furious” over the developments, given that these incidents took place after the Prime Minister had hailed the BJP’s victory in the Left bastion of Tripura as a win over the “politics of violence”. READ MORE

