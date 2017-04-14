Another missing youth from Kerala killed in Afghanistan

ANOTHER YOUTH from Kerala, identified as Murshid Muhammed, 24, a resident of Padanna in Kasaragod, has reportedly been killed in Nangarhar district of Afghanistan. Murshid was among the 25 from Kerala who are believed to have left the country to live in Islamic State-controlled territory in Afghanistan’s war-torn Nangarhar district. In February, another youth from the group, Hafesudheen, was reported to have been killed in a drone attack.

The information about Murshid’s death was reportedly relayed by Ashfak Majeed Kallukettiya Purayil, who is believed to be living in Nangarhar with his wife and child. Purayil is reported to have sent a Telegram instant message to social activist B C Rahman on Thursday noon, saying: “One more brother of ours got killed… Murshid from Vadakkepuram (a locality in Padanna). We consider him to be a shaheed and Allah knows best.’’

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rahman said he asked if the death was confirmed and he could pass on the information to Murshid’s family. “You can inform the family. Murshid shaheed…,” was the reply. Rahman said he sought more details about how and when it happened, but there was no response.

Earlier, it was Purayil who had relayed the information about Hafesudheen’s death too.

Speaking to The Indian Express recently, Murshid’s father, T K Muhammed, said his son had never contacted him after going missing in June last year. The family had got unconfirmed reports earlier that Murshid had married a woman in Afghanistan and was working as a driver.

