Another mid-air scare: Laptop on Indigo flight emits smoke, spark

In a situation that created a scare mid-air, a laptop began emitting smoke and sparks in an Indigo flight headed from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru. The crew of flight 6E-445, flying on November 1, smelt smoke coming from the cabin and identified minor sparks in the hat-rack of seat number 24RH. After probing, it was found that the smoke was coming from a black laptop placed in a hand baggage. Following this the crew member immediately informed the pilot in command.

To prevent any untoward incident, the Indigo crew relocated, on priority, all passengers from the adjacent seats of 24RH. The smoke from the laptop was discharged with a fire extinguisher, informed the Indigo Airlines.

No injury was reported. The aircraft made a normal landing at Bengaluru airport and all passengers were deplaned as per normal procedure. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was voluntarily informed, said the Indigo Airlines.

