Another FIR lodged against jailed UP ex-minister Gayatri Prajapati

In a fresh trouble for jailed former minister Gayatri Prajapati, an FIR was registered against him today for allegedly having taken money from a person on the promise of providing a government job. An FIR on charges of forgery has been lodged against Prajapati on the complaint of one Rakesh Prajapati, resident of Partpur in Meerut district at that Gautampalli police station here, a police officer said here.

According to the FIR, the former minister took Rs six lakh from the complainant after promising a government job for his relative in 2015. “When I reached the then minister to ask him to return the money, he misbehaved and refused to give back the amount”, the complainant alleged.

Gayatri was arrested on Mar 15 after being on the run for nearly a month on rape charges. The 49-year-old SP leader is in judicial custody. Six persons named in the rape FIR against the SP leader have also been arrested.

The SP leader had been accused of gang raping a woman and her minor daughter in 2014 and the Uttar Pradesh police had filed non-bailable warrant against the ex-minister and six others for the same.

In the just-concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prajapati had lost to BJP from Amethi, the seat he held.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now