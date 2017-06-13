Another farmer ends life in MP; this time in CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s district

A debt-ridden farmer committed suicide in the home district of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Representational Image. A debt-ridden farmer committed suicide in the home district of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Representational Image.

A debt-ridden farmer in Sehore — the home district of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan — allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance. The 55-year-old farmer Dulchand Keer consumed poison on Monday after which a case was registered at Rehti Police Station, police said on Tuesday.

However, the reason behind the suicide is still not clear, said District Collector Sudam Khade.

Rehti police station in-charge, Pankaj Geete too said, “The cause behind farmer’s death is a matter of investigation but he was having a debt of Rs six lakh on him.”

Keer’s son Sher Singh claimed that his father ended his life due to mounting debts.

He said that at time of incident his father was alone in the house. When Singh saw him lying unconscious, he was rushed to the government Rehti hosptial where doctors declared him brought dead.

Singh said that his father had borrowed Rs four lakh from banks and another Rs two lakh from other sources due to which he remained disturbed.

The suicide comes days after Chouhan announced a slew of measures to end farmer woes in the state, which witnessed violent protests over loan waiver and other demands.

