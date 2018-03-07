Another cop commits suicide by shooting himself in Chennai

According to police, the SI in the note said nobody was to be blamed for his death. According to police, the SI in the note said nobody was to be blamed for his death.

A 33-year old sub-inspector today allegedly shot himself to death, in the second ‘suicide’ of a police personnel here in the last three days, police said. SI Satish Kumar, a bachelor, shot himself with a pistol at the Ayanavaram police station, where he was serving, early this morning, they said adding the reason for him taking the extreme step was under investigation.

The incident comes two days after 26-year-old police constable Arunraj allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a rifle while on duty at the burial site (revered as a memorial) of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa here. The cause of his ‘suicide’ was also under investigation.

In today’s incident, Kumar came to the police station from his residential quarters in the early hours, got the key of the station armoury from a colleague, took a pistol and wrote a suicide note before killing himself, police said. According to police, the SI in the note said nobody was to be blamed for his death.

Special sub-inspector Chiranjeevi, from whom Kumar obtained the armoury key, made a vain bid to prevent him from killing himself, they added. Kumar walked back and forth inside the station for sometime before moving to the entrance and shooting himself dead, police said.

Senior police officials held a preliminary enquiry with the deceased SI’s colleagues. “The post mortem of the SI’s body was videographed and the body has been handed over to his family,” a senior doctor at the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital told PTI.

Accompanied by police officials, the body has been taken to Kumar’s native village in Thanjavur District for funeral. Kumar is survived by his father, mother and a brother.

“He is not a coward, we do not know if it was due to work pressure or any intimidation,” Raji, a relative of Kumar, told reporters commenting on the incident.

He urged the government to conduct an inquiry to find out the cause of his death. Father of Arunraj had also demanded an investigation into his son’s death.

