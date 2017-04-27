Another close shave for local train after iron rod found on tracks

IN YET another close shave for a local train in Mumbai, a 9-metre-long, 50-kg metal piece was found on railway tracks between Dockyard Road and Reay Road railway stations on Tuesday night. While the motorman of a train saw the it and applied breaks, the wheels of the trains came in touch with the ‘L shaped’ metal piece. No damage was caused.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) crime branch on Wednesday arrested two drug addicts in the case.

This comes two days after a balloon seller was arrested for placing a 60-kg object on railway tracks between Masjid Bunder and CST. Earlier this month, the Thane police had arrested six persons for placing an iron rod on railway tracks three months ago.

An officer linked to the probe said the incident took place around 11.15 pm on Tuesday when the motorman of a train headed to CST saw the iron rod between Dockyard Road and Reay Road railway stations. He immediately applied the breaks and the train just about managed to stop in time, even as wheels touched the 50-kg rod. The motorman then informed the local police, after which an offence was registered with the Wadala GRP. The GRP crime branch began a parallel probe in the matter.

The police then checked CCTV footage at the Sandhurst Road railway station from where the accused were seen boarding a local train. With the help of local informers, the police arrested Mokar Ali Shaikh (21) and Hussain Shaikh (48) from outside their Reay Road slum residence.“The accused, both of whom are drug addicts, have told us that the iron rod was part of the railway property that they had stolen from the spot. While getting in the train, however, that iron rod fell on the railway tracks,” an officer linked to the probe said.

“Their version of events seems to be true. They were trying to sell off the metal piece as scrap in order to get money for drugs,” he said, adding, “It is a common menace on railways, where drug addicts living nearby get on the tracks and try to steal railway property to sell it as scrap.”

Asked about similar instances taking place on railways in the past few months, the officer said, “While these incidents have taken place near each other, they are not linked in any way.”

The officer added, “This case and the one between CST and Masjid Bunder do not seem to have any other motive than robbery and mischief. However, the main accused arrested by the Thane police for placing an iron road near Diva station three months ago is being interrogated by a senior GRP officer to ensure that there was no link to any terror aspect.”

The officer added that the railways uses technology that alerts them in case of anything kept on railway tracks in other parts of the country. “They may extend that facility to the Maharashtra section as well, in light of these incidents,” the officer added.

mohamed.thaver@expressindia.com

