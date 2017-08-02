Shutdown over Abu Dujana’s killing: Another civilian dies in Pulwama, restrictions imposed in parts of Valley

Women comfort a wailing relative of a civilian who was killed at a protest near the scene of gun-battle between the security forces and militants. (Source: PTI) Women comfort a wailing relative of a civilian who was killed at a protest near the scene of gun-battle between the security forces and militants. (Source: PTI)

A civilian who was injured during the protests that erupted after the encounter of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief commander Abu Dujana in Pulwama district of south Kashmir succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning. Akeel Ahmad Bhat had received pellet wounds in the abdomen during clashes with the security forces in Hakripora on Tuesday. Bhat, a resident of Gabarpora area in Pulwama, is the second civilian to have died after Firdous Ahmad who was killed in cross firing between the security forces and militants on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that restrictions were imposed in parts of Srinagar after both factions of the Hurriyat Conference, led by Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik asked people to observe a shutdown against the killing of Firdous Ahmad yesterday.

Normal life across Kashmir was affected with most shops, fuel stations and other business establishments remaining closed. Public transport was off the roads at most places though private cars, a police official said.

The government has ordered closure of all educational institutions in the valley today. Mobile internet services have also been suspended across the valley.

The Jammu & Kashmir Police is also planning to approach the Pakistan High Commission to take the body of Dujana. Talking to news agency PTI, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Munir Khan said he would be writing a letter to his police headquarters, which in turn would approach the Union Home ministry to take up the matter with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. “We will ask the Pakistan High Commission in India to take back the body of Abu Dujana, who was a Pakistani national,” Khan said.

After the killing of Abu Qasim in 2015, Dujana, who was a close associate, was nominated as the top commander of Lashkar. Dujana was also one of the top recruiters for the militants, especially in south Kashmir. A resident of Gilgit Baltistan, Dujana had sneaked into the Valley around six years ago. Dujana was an A+++ category militant and carried a bounty of more than Rs 15 lakh on his head. Though there were reports that Dujana had developed differences with the Lashkar leadership and had joined the Zakir Musa group operating in south Kashmir

