Another case against man posing as Rahul Gandhi PA

THREE DAYS after the arrest of fraudster Parminder Singh Toor, the district police registered another case of cheating against him at Zirakpur police station. The accused allegedly took money from a local resident on the pretext of helping him get a gas agency.

Confirming the development, Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they had registered the case under Section 420 (cheating) on the complaint of Balwant Singh, a resident of Zirakpur.

The SSP added that Balwant Singh alleged in his complaint that Toor took Rs 35 lakh from him on the pretext of helping him get a gas agency at Zirakpur. The SSP said that they had also submitted an application to take the police remand of the accused. Toor took money from Balwant Singh at a hotel in Zirakpur.

Meanwhile, police sources said that they received a complaint from a Dhuri-based man who alleged that Toor had taken Rs 50 lakh from him to help his son get the job of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Punjab Police.

“The complainant is a rich landlord and Toor took money from him. The man came forward to lodge a complaint. We had already received complaints from Payal and Amargarh in Sangrur,” an official told Chandigarh Newsline.

The police official said that Toor was also using the name of some senior officers to threaten people. The police are now investigating Toor’s connections. Toor was posing as PA of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and also boasting of his links with some Haryana Cabinet ministers.

Toor, along with his five accomplices, was sent to judicial custody after his arrest on Friday. In the past, Toor was booked in three cases in Patiala, Ludhiana and Mohali.

