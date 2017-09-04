Another reshuffle may be held for NDA allies

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the new ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Neeraj Priyadarshi President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the new ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Neeraj Priyadarshi

WHILE THE reshuffle on Sunday was limited to BJP members, highly-placed sources in the Narendra Modi government said another reshuffle was likely to take place soon to accommodate NDA allies, including the AIADMK and Janata Dal (United). According to sources, the JD(U) was hoping for at least two berths in the Union Council of Ministers — a Cabinet Minister, and a Minister of State. “We would respond in a positive way if we get an offer in a respectable manner,” JD(U) secretary-general K C Tyagi told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, targeting the BJP for ignoring its allies, the Shiv Sena said the NDA is “almost dead”. “The NDA is in a state of coma… it is almost dead,” said Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader and Saamana executive editor. “The BJP remembers us only when it needs our support for a presidential or vice-presidential election, or, for passing a constitutional amendment in Parliament,” he added.

“It was different during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee regime, when allies used to be summoned for sorting out all important issues. The reshuffle is a game of numbers. It is a majority-party rule and they (BJP) can do what they want. We neither asked for anything, nor did we expect anything,” he said. Asked if the party was disappointed over the reshuffle, Raut replied: “What disappointment? We did not expect any invite from the BJP to nominate one more person for induction into the ministry.”

