Another BSF jawan posts video on social media, says some subordinates ‘treated like slaves’

Alleging that jawans are provided with lowest quality fruits and vegetables in many units, another BSF jawan took to social media and complained about the poor treatment meted out to some of them by their seniors. According to a CNN-News18 report, Jawan Sindhav Jogidas has alleged that he was forced to be a Sahayak as a punishment for joining late.

“Yaha ke kuchh officers ne apne jawano ko apna ghulam samajh ke rakha hai. Jawano ko sab kuchh majboori me karna padta hai aur jo mooh kholta hai, mara jaata hai kyuki sena ka samvidhan bahut hi tough hai (Some of the officers treat their subordinates as if they are slaves. The jawans have to do everything as a compulsion and the one who speaks up gets killed. This is because Army ‘constitution’ is very strict),” he says in the video.

#EXCLUSIVE — Another Jawan posts video over being forced to be Sahayak; says he was asked to do menial jobs as punishment for joining late. pic.twitter.com/30hXEe1TOp — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 7, 2017

The jawan also said that he had written to PMO in January 2016 highlighting all his complaints but a disciplinary action case was started against him in response to this. “Do baar court of inquiry bithai gayi, ek saal tak mujhe harassment kiya gaya,” he adds. (Court of inquiry was held twice and I was harassed for two years.)

The jawan said that they are punished whenever they break a law but officers go unpunished even after doing the same. According to reports by CNN-News 18, the army has rubbished the jawan’s accusations and has dubbed it an attempt to defame the institution. It has also added that he was court martialed because of indiscipline.

Earlier, another BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur had posted a video on social media showing the quality of food served to them.

