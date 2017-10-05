Another braid-chopping incident in Kashmir

Representational photo Representational photo

A fresh incident of braid chopping has surfaced in Srinagar, this time in the posh Gulberg colony where masked men sneaked into a house and cut off a 10-year-old girl’s hair as she slept, the police said on Thursday.

Though several instances of braid-chopping have been reported in the valley, the police said this is the first time that the miscreants sneaked into a house at night time.

The father of the girl, a Class 4 student, told police that they could have entered and left the house through a window, which he found open after last night’s incident. Police have started an investigation into the matter and are probing the case for further details.

Most such acts have been reported from south Kashmir’s Kulgam and Anantnag districts with isolated cases being reported from other parts of the state, including Srinagar. These attacks were mostly reported during the day or in the evening hours.

