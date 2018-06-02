Another BJP worker found hanging in Balrampur, party demands CBI probe

The BJP has demanded a CBI probe into the two deaths. The BJP has demanded a CBI probe into the two deaths.

A BJP worker was found hanging from a high-tension electric pole in Dabha Village of Purulia’s Balrampur on Saturday. The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Dulal Kumar. The incident comes three days after Trilochan Mahato, 18, a Dalit youth who was a member of the party’s youth wing, was found hanging from a tree in Supurdi village in Balarampur.

“Dulal Kumar’s body has been sent for post-mortem. The actual cause of death can only be ascertained after we get the reports”, a senior police official told The Indian Express.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the two incidents and demanded a CBI probe. “Just like Trilochan Mahato, another BJP worker was found hanging in Balrampur. TMC has lost its base in Purulia and now they have joined hands with Maoist in killing BJP workers. We want a CBI probe in both cases.”

The state government has ordered a CID probe into the incidents. “We have ordered a CID probe in both cases”, ADG (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma said.

According to sources, Dulal went missing last night. The BJP has alleged that he was murdered by TMC supporters for participating in a protest organised by the party.

“He was there during thana Gherao programme to protest Trilochan Mahato’s murder. He returned to his house for a while before leaving again in the evening to attend to some personal work. He did not return. Calls made to his mobile number were disconnected,” a local BJP worker told The Indian Express.

As per sources, some locals found his motorcycle near a pond before finding his body at around 5.45 am this morning.

BJP state leaders, including Mukul Roy, are rushing to the site of the incident.

“Another BJP worker has been murdered in Purulia. I am rushing to the spot,” Mukul Roy said.

The TMC, meanwhile, has condemned the incident and suspected a conspiracy behind the back-to-back murders.

“We strongly condemn this despicable killing. All angles must be probed. The perpetrators of this heinous act must be punished. What role did Jharkhand border have to play? What elements of Bajrang Dal, Maoist or BJP involved. Let the truth be found out through proper investigation,” TMC MP Derek O’Brian tweeted today.

On Wednesday evening, after Trilochan Murder , BJP president Amit Shah had tweeted, “The present TMC govt in West Bengal has surpassed the violent legacy of Communist rule.”

