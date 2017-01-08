Another bandh called in Nagaland on Monday

(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)

Two tribal bodies have called for a bandh on Monday, following extension of deadline by the State Election Commission (SEC) for filing of nomination papers to six Municipal and Town Councils here. The Ao Senden has called the bandh from 8 am to 3 pm tomorrow while the Angami Youth Organisation (AYO) has called it between 7 am to 3.30 pm.

As no nominations were filed in Kohima and Mokokchung Municipal Councils, and Tuensang, Mon, Medziphema and Changtongya Town Councils yesterday, because of bandhs called by various organisations, the SEC extended the deadline till 3 PM tomorrow, excluding today being Sunday. Earlier, January 7 was the last date for filing of nominations.

Ao Senden alleged the deadline was extended to enable a few candidates with vested interest to file their nomination, going against the sentiments of the community.

The body cautioned that in case of any eventuality arising out of the extension, the government would be responsible.

The AYO which had sponsored a bandh yesterday too said the extension of time to file nomination till tomorrow had left it absolutely with no other option.

Tomorrow’s bandh would be the second as the tribal organisation had enforced total closure yesterday, not allowing filing of nomination papers.

The organisations have given a boycott call against holding of election in urban local bodies in the state with 33 per cent women reservation, saying it infringes on special rights guaranteed under Article 371 A of the Constitution.

Filing of nominations for the 26 other urban local bodies came to an end yesterday and 452 candidates have filed their nominations in different councils throughout the state.