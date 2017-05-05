Another Assam cop suspended over FB post

The move comes after Borah allegedly posted objectionable remarks on Facebook against PM Narendra Modi and CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (representational photo) The move comes after Borah allegedly posted objectionable remarks on Facebook against PM Narendra Modi and CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (representational photo)

Assam Police Thursday suspended Inspector Naba Kumar Borah, currently posted as officer in-charge of Lakhipur police station in Cachar district, and ordered a departmental inquiry against him. The move comes after Borah allegedly posted objectionable remarks on Facebook against PM Narendra Modi and CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

“Borah had on Wednesday posted some baseless and imaginary allegations against the PM, CM and senior officers of the police department on his Facebook account and thus flouted the code of conduct,” a press release issued by the Assam Police said.

While Borah in his post allegedly stated that he did not get good postings because he did not approach political leaders and senior officers, the police’s press release said the Inspector deliberately refrained from arresting a rape accused in a case registered at Lakhipur police station.

“He must have posted the false, baseless and fabricated remarks on his Facebook account after having been compelled to arrest the accused despite his reluctance,” the press release said.

A DSP was arrested last week after being suspended for posting derogatory remarks against a woman MLA.

