Another Assam cop suspended after Facebook comments

The Assam Police on Thursday placed under suspension Naba Kumar Borah, an Inspector currently posted as officer in-charge of Lakhipur police station in Cachar district and ordered departmental inquiry after he made certain objectionable remarks against the government including the prime minister and chief minister on his Facebook account.

“Borah had on Wednesday posted some baseless and imaginary allegations against the prime minister, chief minister and senior officers of the police department in his Facebook account and thus flouted the code of conduct of government officers. While Borah has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, DGP Mukesh Sahay has also ordered a departmental inquiry against him,” a press release issued by the Assam Police CPRO said.

While Borah had in his Facebook post allegedly stated that he did not get good postings because he had not approached top political leaders and senior Assam Police officers, the Police CPRO’s press release said Borah had deliberately refrained from arresting a rape-accused person after a case was registered in the Lakhipur police station where he is the OC.

“Borah had failed to arrest the main rape-accused despite repeated orders from his higher official in the district. He later arrested the person only after a senior officer called for an explanation. He must have posted the false, baseless and fabricated remarks on his Facebook account after having been compelled to arrest the rape-accused despite his reluctance, and thus indulged in trying to lower the image of the police force,” the CPRO’s press release issued in Assamese said.

The suspension of Inspector Borah came five days after Anjan Bora, a Deputy Superintendent of Police was arrested for posting some defamatory and derogatory remarks against a lady MLA of the ruling BJP. While the DySP posted his remarks against the BJP’s lady legislator on Thursday, he was arrested on Sunday, and later released on bail.

Meanwhile, two other police officers, Inspector Biman Roy and Sub-Inspector Bakul Chetia, both posted in the Boko police station in Kamrup district, have been arrested for allegedly demanding money for release of a truck that had met with an accident in the Boko PS jurisdiction area last week.

While sleuths of the anti-corruption branch caught SI Chetia red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 as bribe from the truck-owner on Monday, Inspector Roy was arrested on Tuesday on the basis of Chetia’s confession that he had only acted under orders from Roy.

