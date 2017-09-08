Another arrest in Ambernath rape and killing case

Nilesh Khobragade (25) had driven the car when the accused took the victim’s body to Kolhapur and dumped it, Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath in Thane district said. (Representational Image) Nilesh Khobragade (25) had driven the car when the accused took the victim’s body to Kolhapur and dumped it, Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath in Thane district said. (Representational Image)

The Thane police on Saturday arrested a third person in connection with rape and killing of a young woman from Nagpur, daughter of a police official. Nilesh Khobragade (25) had driven the car when the accused took the victim’s body to Kolhapur and dumped it, Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath in Thane district said.

Khobragade and two others were produced before Ulhasnagar magistrate on Saturday, who remanded them in police custody till September 16. Niklesh Patil (24, from Nagpur) and Akshay Walode (25, from Ambernath), had been arrested by Ratnagiri police on September 6 in the case.

The incident had taken place on September 4. According to the police, the woman, who was doing internship in a company in Mumbai, was returning from Pune with Patil.

On the way back, they decided to stay at Walode’s house in Ambernath, where she was raped and strangled to death. Patil, Walode and Khobragade then drove to Kolhapur with the body and dumped it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App