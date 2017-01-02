Anoop Kumar Srivastava takes charge as Secretary in tribal ministry

Anoop Kumar Srivastava, a 1981 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has taken charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Earlier to this, he was appointed Officer on Special Duty on November 29, 2016 in the same Ministry. Srivastava has served in several capacities in Government of India as Secretary in the departments of Official Language and Border Management and Ministry of Home Affairs, Additional Secretary and Special Secretary in Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and Joint Secretary in Ministries of Home Affairs and Finance.

In the states of Assam and Meghalaya, he served in various departments such as Agriculture, Health & Family Welfare, Public Health Engineering, Transport, Tourism, Power, Information Technology and Social Welfare. He also served as Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya. Srivastava has also served in two state PSUs. He is the recipient of Web Ratna Award 2009 (Platinum Icon) in the Category “National Portal Coordinator”.

