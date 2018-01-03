Annual disclosure of assets: 22 of 28 Bihar ministers are crorepatis, Nitish Kumar ‘poorer’ than his son

Bihar chief minister Nitish kumar. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Bihar chief minister Nitish kumar. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

While 22 of Bihar’s 28 ministers, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi are crorepatis as per annual declaration of assets, Nitish is poorer than his son and Modi poorer than his wife.

According to the declarations, Suresh Kumar Sharma of the BJP is the richest minister in Nitish’s Cabinet, with assets worth over Rs 10 crore, while party colleague, Rana Randhir, is the “poorest” — his declared assets are worth approximately Rs 23.10 lakh.

At least six Bihar ministers have declared they possess licensed weapons.

As per annual voluntary disclosure of property by ministers and all government employees, barring office attendants, as made mandatory by Nitish since 2011, the Chief Minister’s personal assets are estimated at approximately Rs 57 lakh, which includes the value of a flat in Delhi. Nitish finds himself in the list of crorepati ministers by adding his son Nishant’s assets, including the value of family property at Bakhtiyarpur town in Patna district and Kalyanbigha village, in Nalanda district.

Sushil Modi declared assets worth approximately Rs 94.92 lakh, and of his wife Jessie George, a lecturer, Rs 1.35 crore. They have moveable assets worth Rs 33.73 lakh each, including a jointly owned 1,825-sq ft flat in Noida. Modi has a Swift Millenium car, according to his declaration.

The total value of CM Nitish Kumar’s bank deposits and other assets is valued at just over Rs 16.23 lakh — this includes Rs 46,566 cash and Rs 1.45 lakh value of nine cows and seven calves. Nitish has declared the value of his 1,000-sq ft flat in Dwarka, Delhi, at Rs 40 lakh but added that he does not know the current value of the property. He owns a Ford Ecosport car worth Rs 11.32 lakh, according to his declaration.

The CM’s son Nishant Kumar, who lives with him and has not taken up any job, has property worth over Rs 2.37 crore, according to details declared. Nishant’s bank deposits and other moveable assets are valued at over Rs 1.18 crore; the value of his residential and agricultural property is over Rs 1.15 crore. Nishant owns a car valued at more than Rs 6 lakh.

The richest member in Nitish’s Cabinet is Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Sharma, also a businessman. He has declared property and assets worth more than Rs 11 crore — most of it immoveable assets owned by him and wife Raj Kumari Sharma.

At the bottom of the assets list is Bihar’s Cooperative Minister Rana Randhir, with just over Rs 24.10 lakh, which includes value of a Scorpio car and 110 gm gold. Randhir, the MLA from Madhuban (East Champaran), is son of former MP Sitaram Singh.

