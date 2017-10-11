Annual DGP conference: Indoctrination of Hindu women, illegal migrants high on agenda

The Prime Minister and his team will also review the status of recommendations made during the last three DGP conferences. The Prime Minister and his team will also review the status of recommendations made during the last three DGP conferences.

Alleged incidents of indoctrination of Hindu women, illegal migrants and Pakistan-based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad will be high on the agenda during the annual Directors-General of Police (DGP) conference to be held near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, said officials from the Home Ministry.

While the dates are yet to be finalised, officials said the conference will be held in the first week of December at Tekanpur BSF academy. The three-day meet will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said.

The agenda being finalised by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in consultation with the states is likely to include internal security, human trafficking, demonetisation, narcotics, rising cases of traffic-related deaths, disaster management, safety of women, inter-state police coordination and tourist police.

In a recent communication to states, the IB directed the state police to encourage citizens to move to cashless transactions to curb fake currency and “anti-national” activities so that “the objectives of demonetisation are fully accomplished”.

The Prime Minister and his team will also review the status of recommendations made during the last three DGP conferences, said officials. According to the IB’s communication to the states, a review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister in August found that the pending recommendations remained only on paper and no sign of any action taken on them was found.

Some of the recommendations made in the 2016 conference include focus on regular patrolling and intelligence gathering by the constabulary, use of cyber space, Aadhaar and finger prints to its advantage, persuading children to attend school and for parents to participate in the Pulse Polio programme, said MHA officials.

Among the pending recommendations from the 2015 meet are a data bank at police stations of government employees living in their jurisdictions irrespective of ranks/posts and an initiative to honour mediapersons who write positive reports on maintenance of law and order at the state level, they added.

The officials said cases of inter-community marriages in Kerala are likely to be taken up for discussion during the conference in the wake of the National Investigation Agency claiming before the Supreme Court that the case of Akhila, who converted to Islam and married a Muslim man, is not an “isolated incident”; the agency has told the court that it had detected a “pattern” emerging in Kerala.

Among other issues likely to be taken up for discussion will be sharp rise in infiltration by militants from across the border, how to financially choke resources of militants groups like Lashkar and Jaish with international cooperation, officials added. A case study on the recent successes against Islamic State (IS) is also likely to be shared by states like Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala, said officials.

