Anna Hazare’s strike enters day four, aide claims he lost 4 kgs

Indian social activist Anna Hazare sits for the third day of an indefinite hunger strike against the central government at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI

Social activist Anna Hazare has lost 4 kgs, his aide claimed, as his indefinite hunger strike entered its fourth day. Hazare’s blood pressure, however, is normal, his close associate Datta Awari said.

Hazare has been on an indefinite hunger strike since March 23 to press for his demands, including the appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states. His 2011 agitation had led to the passing of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, but the Centre is yet to appoint an ombudsman. This time Hazare is also demanding the government give better Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) to farmers to address agrarian distress.

