Anna Hazare sits on indefinite hunger strike, attacks Modi govt on Lokpal

Social activist Anna Hazare waves the Indian national flag during the start of his indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 23, 2018. (PTI photo)

Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, saying his efforts to communicate with the government on issues of Lokpal and agrarian distress had yielded no result. Nearly seven years after the anti-corruption movement, Anna started an indefinite hunger strike to press for his demand to appoint a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states.

“I have written 43 letters to the Modi government in the last four years but did not get any reply,” Anna said. “The farmers in the country are in distress as they are not getting remunerative prices and the government is not acting to ensure fair prices,” he said while on hunger strike at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, the same venue of his protest in 2011.

Hazare said that the door for discussion will be open for the government but his indefinite hunger strike called ‘Satyagraha’, would continue “till the government comes out with a concrete action plan.”

On Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and some ministers from Maharashtra met him and gave certain assurances. “But I said I don’t trust you. How many promises you have fulfilled so far? Nothing. So come with concrete action plan,” Hazare said, adding that the Central government controls CACP and cuts the fair price rates suggested by states by 30-35 per cent.

Last month, Hazare accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not being interested in the appointment of the Lokpal at the Centre. The veteran activist said Modi was “never serious about Lokpal”. The reason behind the delay, he said, in the appointment of a Lokpal was because the Prime Minister was afraid that once this became a reality, his office as well as that of his cabinet members would also come under its purview.

“I will prefer dying for the nation than by heart attack,” said the 80-year-old activist, whose 2011 agitation gave birth to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now ruling in Delhi.

