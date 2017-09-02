Anna Hazare has demanded Lokpal on ‘instructions’ from RSS: NCP

Anna Hazare in his letter had said that he had written several letters earlier over the appointment of Lokpal and Lokayukta, however, but there was no response or action. (File photo) Anna Hazare in his letter had said that he had written several letters earlier over the appointment of Lokpal and Lokayukta, however, but there was no response or action. (File photo)

Social activist Anna Hazare has “woken up from his slumber” and demanded the appointment of a Lokpal on “instructions” from the RSS, the NCP alleged on Saturday. Hazare had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, threatening to launch another agitation over the appointment of Lokpal and Lokayukta, as well as implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.

“Anna Hazare has woken up from his slumber after three and a half years. He has become active now… made the demand for appointment of a Lokpal on instructions from the RSS,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged in a statement issued here.

A case on appointment of Lokpal is pending in the Supreme Court, where the Centre has said that the post of Leader of Opposition is presently vacant and hence a Lokpal could not be appointed, he said.

“A verdict in this case is now expected and government will soon appoint the Lokpal. By launching his new agitation at the same time, Hazare wants to grab attention with support from the RSS. This is a scripted drama, which will soon be obvious to all,” Malik said.

Hazare in his letter had said that he had written several letters earlier over the appointment of Lokpal and Lokayukta, however, but there was no response or action.

“People had voted you to power with a lot of hope. However, common man still has to pay money to get his work done. Corruption has not gone down and people are experiencing this everyday,” he said in the letter to the prime minister.

“Enforcement of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act can reduce corruption by 50 to 60 per cent. Still you are not acting on it… You neither speak about it or act over it. How will the country become free of corruption?” he questioned.

“However, since there has been no response from your side, I have decided to launch an agitation in Delhi. I will continue with the protest until the demands are met,” Hazare mentioned in the letter.

