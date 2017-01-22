Anna Hazare bats for confidentiality of voters

Social activist Anna Hazare. (File photo) Social activist Anna Hazare. (File photo)

Social activist Anna Hazare, in an appeal to Prime Minister Narenda Modi, demanded that confidentiality of voters be maintained in accordance with the rules stated in the Constitution by adopting totaliser machines. He said the use of these machines would maintain secrecy of the voter and prevent candidates from knowing the number of votes cast from a specific locality, village or neighbourhood.

“In recent times, the electoral procedure has jeopardised the confidentiality of the voter,” said Hazare in a letter. He claimed that in spite of writing to the Election Commission of India (ECI) repeatedly, no amends have been made.

Hazare said that although in 2009, he had received a letter from the ECI stating that a formal request has been made to the government to incorporate the use of totaliser machines, no change has been made yet. He wrote to the PM on September 22, 2016 but did not receive any reply yet.

“If a totaliser machine is used, it will eliminate any form of unjust, vengeful behaviour exhibited by a candidate towards the locality that did not vote for him.,” explained Hazare.