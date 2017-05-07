Corruption allegations against Arvind Kejriwal are saddening, says Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare. (File photo) Social activist Anna Hazare. (File photo)

Anna Hazare, anti-corruption activist, on Sunday said that the allegations of corruption against former aide and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was saddening. The India Against Corruption (IAC) movement leader, speaking with news agency ANI, said: “Arvind Kejriwal became chief minister due to his fight against corruption and the allegations against him are saddening.”

“Dukh hota hai, poora desh aasha se dekh raha hai humari taraf aur hum logon par aisa aarop hona kahan tak sach hai ( It makes me sad. The whole nation is looking at us with hope and anticipation if the accusation against is correct),” ANI quoted Anna as saying.

Both Arvind Kejriwal and Anna Hazare were part of the core team behind IAC movement which was organised in demand of a strong Ombudsman (Jan Lokpal) to keep a check on corruption.

Former Delhi water minister Kapil Mishra, on Sunday, alleged that he had seen Health Minister Satyendra Jain giving illegal cash worth Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal. AAP, however, has refuted the allegations stating that they were absurd and did not merit any response.

Meanwhile, BJP and Congress have attacked Kejriwal after Mishra’s allegations. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has demanded Kejriwal’s resignation from the chief minister post. Mishra was sacked from the Delhi Cabinet of Saturday in a reshuffle and also removed from the post of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chairman.

