Anna Hazare veiled remark against Arvind Kejriwal: Those doubting EVMs trying to go back in time

As the chorus surrounding the security features of the EVM grows louder, Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, in a veiled remark at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday said that those “doubting the machines were trying to go back in time”. Arguing against the use of paper ballots, he said: “The EVMs should not be discontinued. Those who are doubting the machines are trying to go back in time. The world is moving ahead and EVM is the way to go.” On Tuesday, Kejriwal urged the Election Commission against the use of EVMs for the upcoming MCD polls. He demanded the EC to reintroduce paper ballots for the civic polls.

Saying that using paper ballots was a tedious affair, Hazare added: “There used to be long queues at polling booths because every step in the process took time. Even during counting of votes, all the paper ballots from all ballot boxes had to be mixed first before counting started and the process took hours, ” he said.

He, however, said the EC must introduce totaliser machines to prevent candidates or parties contesting elections from harassing voters. “A totaliser machine makes it impossible to find out booth-wise voting pattern. When candidates find out which areas did not vote for them, they become vindictive and harass voters”, he said.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken also made a similar demand calling on the EC to discontinue the use of EVMs. After the Uttar Pradesh results, BSP supremo Mayawati alleged that the EVMs were rigged against the party and demanded a repoll. The EC, however, rubbished the allegations and clarified that the EVMs are foolproof.

