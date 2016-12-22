ANM keeps newborn close to heater to get money from her family

In a shocking case, an auxiliary nurse midwife of a government dispensary allegedly kept a newborn girl close to a heater to force her family to give Rs 300 in Churu district. The baby suffered mild burn injuries on her face. Later, the ANM was removed and put under the awaiting posting orders (APO) while three others were shifted to another ward after the matter came to light.

Watch what else is making news:

“Maya delivered a baby girl on Monday in the health centre. Soon after the normal delivery, ANM Neetu Gurjar put the baby close to a heater and demanded Rs 300 as ‘Badhai’. “Her grandmother opposed but the ANM did not agree to give the baby to her mother,” SHO Kotwali police station Bhagwan Sahay Meena said.

Later to get the newborn, her grandmother gave the ANM Rs 300 and Rs 200 to another nurse, he said, adding, the newborn suffered mild burn injuries on face and is admitted to a hospital. The newborn’s father Lalchand Prajapat lodged a complaint against the ANM and another nurse.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 166B (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC on Tuesday.

After the mater came to light, Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf ordered a departmental inquiry and put Neetu under the awaiting posting orders (APO) status. She was shifted to Medical Directorate ,Jaipur while three staff nurse – Mukesh Devi, ANMs Jamuna and Pushpa Darji – were shifted to another ward.

On the direction of the minister, a four-member committee of doctors has been constituted which will probe the matter and submit its report by December 26, according to an official of the Medical and Health Department.