Anita Karwal replaces R K Chaturvedi as CBSE chief

CBSE CHAIRMAN R K Chaturvedi, in a surprise move, was transferred to the National Skill Development Agency on Thursday night. He has been replaced by 1988-batch Gujarat cadre officer Anita Karwal. Chaturvedi was appointed as CBSE chairman on July 15 last year till 2020, as per the DoPT order.

Karwal, who is currently posted as additional secretary in HRD Ministry, was the Gujarat Chief Electoral officer during the Lok Sabha election in 2014.

Chaturvedi’s term, which lasted just a little over a year, was a controversial one. The government was dragged to court on account of CBSE’s decision to discontinue the practice of inflating marks under the garb of moderation in the Class XII Board examination.

Immediately after this, the HRD Ministry was once again defending CBSE in court over the latter’s decision to set different sets of question papers in different languages for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET.

