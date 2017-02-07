Indian-origin artist wins Genesis prize

Indian-origin British artist Anish Kapoor was named the winner of Israel’s prestigious Genesis prize on Sunday. Dubbed as the Jewish Nobel, Kapoor was given the US$ 1 million award for his “long history of social activism and commitment to social justice”.

Acknowledging the 62-year-old artist as one of the most influential and innovative artists of his generation, a statement issued by the Genesis Prize said, “For many years, he has been a public advocate for the cause of refugees and an outspoken advocate for displaced people everywhere.”

The artist was born in Mumbai to a Hindu father and an Iraqi-Jewish mother.

The Turner prize winner had created the Holocaust Memorial for the Liberal Jewish Synagogue in London in 1996.