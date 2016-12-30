Five held from Jharkhand’s Palamu for ‘social media posts that sparked violence’

Five people were arrested from Jharkhand’s Palamu over “objectionable” social media posts and the violence it triggered.

Police said the trouble began on Tuesday following WhatsApp and Facebook posts showing “animal flesh”. A case was registered and one Mohammad Taj arrested. Two people were arrested for sharing the post. On Wednesday, two others were held for vandalising a shop.

“The situation was brought under control soon,” said Palamu SP Indrajeet Mahtha. Preliminary investigations have found that Taj uploaded the picture over a fortnight ago. The police said the situation became tense after a local newspaper reported the incident along with the picture. “We will question the newspaper (editor),” said Mahtha.