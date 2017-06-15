Gurgaon man flings off puppy from balcony for damaging laptop, DTH cables

In a horrifying incident of cruelty to animals, a Gurgaon resident flung his four-month-old pet over his first-floor balcony in a fit of rage after it dropped his laptop while playing and also chewed up the DTH wires. The puppy was heard crying in the bushes by a neighbour who confronted the owner for this act. The owner allegedly fled in his car after being questioned by the neighbour, a Mail Today report said.

“It was around 11 pm on Tuesday. I was doing my laundry in the backyard when I heard a sharp cry from a dog. When I came down to check, I saw the fearful puppy limping and hiding in the bushes. The couple, Dora Shlem and Phillip Maxwell, reached the spot too, and when I enquired from Maxwell, he denied doing anything and immediately fled in his car. His wife, Dora, told me everything.” Mail Today quoted the neighbour, Arvind Kumar, who had witnessed the incident taking place, as saying. The incident took place in HUDA, M-Block, sector 42 in Gurugram.

The puppy, who was taken to the CGS Pet Hospital in Gurugram by the owner’s wife and neighbour Kumar, has suffered a fracture in its right foreleg which will be operated upon soon. The wife has confessed the offence in writing. “Generally, we love her, but that day, it really damaged the whole laptop, chewed up wires and everything. My husband got angry and flung it,” Mail Today quoted her as saying. The neighbour said he will file an FIR in the matter.

Several incidents of cruelty towards animals are being reported time and again all over the country. Last year, a video footage of a Chennai man throwing a dog off the terrace had gone viral causing outrage amongst animal rights activists who had filed an FIR with the police leading to the culprits’ arrest.

The laws for animal protection in India remain ineffective and have not been updated for the past 56 years. The punishment for cruelty to animals in India is a fine of Rs 50 for a first-time offender who can walk free after having paid the insignificant sum. A second-time offender faces a fine of Rs 100 and up to 3 months of imprisonment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd