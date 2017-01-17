Anil Vij finds ‘support’ over Mahatama Gandhi remark

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (File Photo) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (File Photo)

TWO DAYS after Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was forced to retract his ‘disparaging’ remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, at least two others in the party sprang to his defence, with one saying he did not mean to insult the Indian freedom struggle’s leader and another reiterating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was khadi’s “brand ambassador.” Even as opposition parties demanded action against Vij, Ambala city MLA Aseem Goel said on Monday that Vij’s statement was not intended to insult Gandhi. “Probably, Vij was pained over the politicisation of everything by the Congress,” he said.

But Goel also appeared to distance himself from the substance of Vij’s statement, and describing Gandhi as a “national saint”, sought to turn the tables on Congress by asking why they had failed to bestow the title of Father of the Nation on him officially in the six decades of its rule. Goel pointed to a Union Home Ministry response to a RTI query by Uttar Pradesh girl Aishwarya Parashar in 2012, that no action was taken on her plea to declare Mahatma Gandhi as ‘Father of the Nation’ because Article 18 (1) of the Constitution does not permit any titles except education and military ones.

Earlier on Sunday, Kurukshetra MP Rajkumar Saini termed the demand by opposition parties for legal action against Vij as a “political gimmick”. Saini told mediapersons at Kurukshetra that Modi is credited with a sudden surge in the demand for khadi. “He is a popular mass leader and there is nothing wrong in projecting Modi as an icon of the government-promoted khadi sector,” he added.