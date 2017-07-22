Anil Raturi to become Uttarakhand’s 10th DGP

Raturi has played a pivotal role in establishing Uttarakhand Police and the state’s police headquarters. ( Representational image) Raturi has played a pivotal role in establishing Uttarakhand Police and the state’s police headquarters. ( Representational image)

Anil Kumar Raturi, will, on Monday replace M A Ganapathy, as the 10th Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttarakhand. Raturi has previously also held the position of DGP (Rules and Manuals), Vigilance Director and Prosecution Director. The 1987 batch IPS officer has, in the past, served as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, Etawah and Meerut districts.

After the formation of Uttarakhand in 2000, Raturi has played a pivotal role in establishing Uttarakhand Police and the state’s police headquarters.

The office is currently held by M A Ganapathy, a 1986 batch IPS officer. Ganpathy has served as the DGP for 15 months and will be relieved of his duties on Monday. He will now be joining as the Additional Director General of Police of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

