Anil Madhav Dave’s funeral to be held today on Narmada bank, PM Modi to attend

Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away on Thursday. (File Photo) Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away on Thursday. (File Photo)

The funeral of Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave, who passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, will be held on Friday on the banks of Narmada river in Bandrabhan in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the last rites.

Dave, in a will which he had written on July 23, 2012, had said that his body should be cremated in Bandrabhan on the Narmada river. Bandrabhan is place where the late Union environment minister used to organise the International River Festival every two years.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to Anil Madhav Dave at Bandrabhan Ghat in Hoshangabad. (Source: ANI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to Anil Madhav Dave at Bandrabhan Ghat in Hoshangabad. (Source: ANI)

Dave’s body was brought to Bhopal from Delhi on Thursday evening in an Indian Air Force plane. Following that it was taken to the BJP state headquarters where people and party workers paid their last respects to the leader. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other party leaders were present at the city airport to receive his body draped in a tricolour.

Uma Bharti paying her respects to Anil Madhav Dave, who passed away on Thursday. (Source: ANI) Uma Bharti paying her respects to Anil Madhav Dave, who passed away on Thursday. (Source: ANI)

His funeral will be performed with full state honours. Madhya Pradesh government has also declared a half-day holiday in Hoshangabad district in respect of the late leader.

Born in Madhya Pradesh on July 6, 1956, Anil Dave held several posts. An MP representing Madhya Pradesh, Dave took charge as Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Independent Charge), on July 6, 2016, following a reshuffle in the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

Anil Madhav Dave’s body being carried at the cremation site on the banks of Narmada in Bandrabhan, Hoshangabad. (Source: ANI) Anil Madhav Dave’s body being carried at the cremation site on the banks of Narmada in Bandrabhan, Hoshangabad. (Source: ANI)

Dave was was known for his work on the conservation of the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh, his home state. He had also founded the ‘Narmada Samagra’ organisation that worked towards the same goal. Anil Dave was also an author having authored several books on various subjects including environment and climate change.

