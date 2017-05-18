Anil Madhav Dave’s death: BJP ministers, leaders post condolence messages on Twitter

Anil Madhav Dave, minister of environment and forests died early Thursday morning Anil Madhav Dave, minister of environment and forests died early Thursday morning

Union ministers and BJP leaders are posting condolence messages on Twitter following the unexpected passing away of environment minister Anil Madhav Dave. Dave, a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, had taken independent charge of the high-profile ministry in July, 2016 following a cabinet reshuffle. It is not immediately known what caused his death.

Dave, 60, was not married and was a member of the RSS. He also held the vice-president position of the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his demise was a ‘personal loss’ and that he was with Dave late Wednesday evening discussing key policy issues.

Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

Cabinet ministers like Arun Jaitley and Nirmala Sitharaman also posted condolence messages.

Deeply shocked & saddened by demise of my colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. May God render peace to the departed soul. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 18, 2017

Shocked and deeply pained by the sudden demise of our senior leader Shri Anil Madhav Dave ji. Deepest condolences to his family & friends. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 18, 2017

My heartfelt condolences to the family and well wishers of Shri Anil Madhav Dave Ji. — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) May 18, 2017

Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of Union Minister Shri Anil Madhav Dave ji ! — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) May 18, 2017

Anil Madhav Dave ji was a real nature lover , had a vision of protecting environment & ensuring development. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 18, 2017

Shocked to hear Shri @anilmdave is no more. A passionate conservationist,remarkably documented the Narmada.Will miss his presence in the RS. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 18, 2017

Shocked to hear about the demise of my friend & respected colleague Shri Anil Madhav Dave. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 18, 2017

Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan said India has lost a true patriot in the passing away of Dave.

Leaders from other parties also joined in expressing grief.

Saddened by the sudden demise of Sh. Anil Madhav Dave Union Minister for Environment. My deep condolences with family. RIP — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 18, 2017

