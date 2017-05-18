Latest News
  • Anil Madhav Dave’s death: BJP ministers, leaders post condolence messages on Twitter

Anil Madhav Dave death: He was not married and was a member of the RSS.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2017 11:28 am
anil dave, anil madhav dave, anil madhav dave death, anil madhav dave dies, anil dave dies, environment minister, BJP, BJP minister, narendra modi Anil Madhav Dave, minister of environment and forests died early Thursday morning

Union ministers and BJP leaders are posting condolence messages on Twitter following the unexpected passing away of environment minister Anil Madhav Dave. Dave, a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, had taken independent charge of the high-profile ministry in July, 2016 following a cabinet reshuffle. It is not immediately known what caused his death.

Dave, 60, was not married and was a member of the RSS. He also held the vice-president position of the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his demise was a ‘personal loss’ and that he was with Dave late Wednesday evening discussing key policy issues.

Cabinet ministers like Arun Jaitley and Nirmala Sitharaman also posted condolence messages.

Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan said India has lost a true patriot in the passing away of Dave.

Leaders from other parties also joined in expressing grief.

