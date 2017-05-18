Anil Dave was known for his work on conservation of Narmada river

Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave has passed away. Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave has passed away.

Union Environment and Forest Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away at the age of 60 earlier Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying he had been with the minister on Wednesday evening. “I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss,” he tweeted. He would have turned 61 this July.

Dave had been Rajya Sabha MP representing Madhya Pradesh in Parliament since 2009. He has also served as vice-president of the BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit. He took the charge for Environment Ministry from Prakash Javadekar. Known for his work on conservation of the Narmada river, Dave — who hails from Barnagar, Ujjain– has been an RSS swayamsewak and was not married.

While attending a seminar of ‘Nadi Jal Paryavaran Sanrakshan Manthan’ (River Water Environment Conservation Session) on Monday, Dave urged those living near the Narmada to opt for chemical-free farming. “It is absolutely necessary to stop the use of chemical fertilisers in agriculture as it is causing irreparable damage to vital organs, like kidneys and others, of human beings,” he said.

An M.Com degree-holder from the Gujarati College in Indore, Dave has authored several books in Hindi and two in English, including ‘From Amarkantak to Amarkantak’ and ‘Beyond Copenhagen’.

He has also been a member of the Committee on Water Resources, a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Dave had also been a member of the Parliamentary Forum on Global Warming and Climate Change from March 2010 to June 2010.

In his introductory speech at the ministry, Dave had said he was an “accessible person” who was open for a conversation. “I work hard. Since I do not have kids and don’t have to take them out in evenings, you might have problems (due to late working hours). But I will ensure that your evenings and dinners are not spoiled,” he had said.

