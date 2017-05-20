Anil Madhav Dave cremated in Madhya Pradesh

Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away on Thursday. (Source: Anil Dave/Twitter) Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away on Thursday. (Source: Anil Dave/Twitter)

Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave was on Friday cremated on the banks of the Narmada at Bandrabhan in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh as per his wish.

The funeral pyre of Dave, who died in Delhi on Thursday of cardiac arrest, was lit by his younger brother Abhay Dave.

Bandrabhan, a confluence of the Narmada and the Tawa, was the venue of the biennial river festival organised by Narmada Samagra, an organisation founded by the late leader.

Lauding the environmental works done by Dave, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the festival will continue to take place at Bandrabhan the way it used to be organised by the late minister.

In 2012, Dave had expressed his wish that his last rites be performed at Bandrabhan and that more saplings should be planted instead of instituting awards or setting up statues in his name.

Chouhan said crores of saplings will be planted along the Narmada on July 2.

Apart from Union ministers Uma Bharati, Harsh Vardhan, Anant Kumar, Narendra Tomar and Thawarchand Gehlot, RSS functionaries like Suresh Soni and Bhaiyyaji Joshi were present at the funeral.

