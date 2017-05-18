Anil Dave passes away: PM Narendra Modi expresses ‘shock’, condoles death

Anil Dave’s death also prompted reactions from his cabinet colleagues and senior BJP leaders. (Source: Express Archive) Anil Dave’s death also prompted reactions from his cabinet colleagues and senior BJP leaders. (Source: Express Archive)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Environment Minister Anil Dave. Expressing his shock over his sudden demise, PM Modi tweeted: “Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences. Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment. I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss.”

Dave’s death prompted reactions from his Cabinet colleagues and senior BJP leaders.

Calling Dave a “real nature lover”, former enviroment minister and current HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted: “Saddened by the sudden demise of my colleague Anil Madhav Dave ji. My heartfelt condolences. Anil Madhav Dave ji was a real nature lover, had a vision of protecting environment & ensuring development.”

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted his condolences: “Shocked and extremely sad to know the sudden demise of my colleague Sri Anil Madhav Dave ,Environment Minister.My heartfelt condolences.” Cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari, too, expressed his condolences: “Shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our colleague Anil Madhav Dave ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh appreciated his dedication towards work: “It is extremely shocking and saddening to learn of the demise of our colleague and Union Environment Minister Shri Anil Madhav Dave. Shri Dave was very active and sensitive to issues pertaining to environment. His dedication to work was highly appreciated. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the members of Shri Anil Dave’s family. May God give them strength to bear this huge loss.”

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also expressed his shock. “Deeply shocked & saddened by demise of my colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. May God render peace to the departed soul,” he tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it was a “personal loss” to lose Dave, a “big brother” and “close friend”. “Big brother, close friend Mr @anilmdave . It is a personal loss. The Venerable Mr @anilmdave as the country has a true patriot and mother Narmada worthy is lost. This damage can never be compensated,” he tweeted.

Union Minister Pirush Goyal also expressed his heartfelt condolences to Dave’s family and friends. “Shocked to hear about the demise of my friend & respected colleague Shri Anil Madhav Dave. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends,” he tweeted.

Here are some more reactions from within the party:

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: “Shocked to hear about demise of my friend & respectful colleague Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences with his family.”

Vasundhara Raje: “Absolutely shocked by sudden demise of Sh Anil Madhav Dave ji – an extraordinary leader devoted to the masses. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss.”

Vijay Goel: “In a state of shock to learn about the sudden demise of our dear colleague and Union Environment Minister @anilmdave ji. He will be missed.”

Nirmala Sitharaman: Shocked to hear Shri @anilmdave is no more. A passionate conservationist,remarkably documented the Narmada.Will miss his presence in the RS.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said that he would be sorely missed. “His smiling demeanour, pat on the back when things got rough, his encouraging words will be sorely missed. Om Shanti,” Irani tweeted.

