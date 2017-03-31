L-G stays formation of APMC committee

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has ordered to stay the formation of Delhi Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) after an appeal was filed in the court of the L-G. The decision is set to antagonise the AAP government which approved the election and formation of the committee. The appellants filed the appeal under Section 64 of Delhi Agriculture Produce Marketing (election) rules, 2000, against the order of Director Sakshi Mittal refusing grant of interim stay in matter of appeal filed by present appellants before the director. They were challenging the election conducted on December 12, 2016.

During the hearing, the appellants counsel demanded the complete records of election decisions. The allegation was that records were not supplied to them by the Mittal. Request was made by appellants not to allow the director to form new committees before disposal of current appeal. In her defence, Mittal stated that total records of elections are too voluminous and appellants have to indicate specific records or documents needed by them. “The department is ready to supply documents as early as possible. Plus, file pertaining to the constitution of the committee has already been submitted to higher authorities for approval,” she said.

L-G Baijal in his order stated, “Appellants shall give specific details of records required by them and director will provide the same within a week. Endeavour must be made to decide the pending appeal expeditiously. Order is that formation of new committee shall be stayed till further orders.” The next date of hearing is April 5.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now