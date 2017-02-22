LG wants data on DDA land encroachment, action plan to free it

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday tasked the DDA with preparing a year-wise data of encroachment on its land in the national capital and devising an action plan to free it. (Source: PTI Photo) Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday tasked the DDA with preparing a year-wise data of encroachment on its land in the national capital and devising an action plan to free it. (Source: PTI Photo)

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday tasked the DDA with preparing a year-wise data of encroachment on its land in the national capital and devising an action plan to free it. The LG issued the order at the fortnightly meeting with the land-owning agency at Raj Niwas, where he also approved a plan on ‘Digital Delivery of all Services in DDA’ in a time-bound manner.

Senior Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials, including its vice chairman Uday Pratap Singh, were present at the meeting where action taken report of the last meeting on ‘Land Management Issues’ was presented.

The LG also directed the DDA to set up more ‘Nagrik Suvidha Kendras’ (citizen facilitation centres) in various parts of the city.

“The DDA Online Portal must have public grievance redressal mechanism so that there is minimal human interface. Geo referencing of vacant plots should be done in coordination with GSI (Geological Survey of India) and NRSA (National Remote Sensing Centre).

“Two months time (has been) given to Land Management Wing of DDA to compile year-wise data of encroachment of DDA land along with action plan for removal of encroachment,” said a Raj Niwas statement, laying out the direction issued.

The agency was also asked to identify pockets of plots and areas where layout plans have still not been made so that they could be notified as ‘Green’ to prevent further encroachment.

“DDA to undertake digitalisation of about 77 workflow activities related to land disposal, housing, land management, financial matters, sports, personnel etc. to begin with,” it added.

Baijal noted that the initiative should be implemented as a “turnkey project”, where a project is developed and sold to a buyer as a completed product, in a time-bound manner which would ease service delivery.