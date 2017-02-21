Delhi LG reviews measures to alleviate pollution in national capital

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday reviewed measures to alleviate pollution in the national capital. (Representational Image) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday reviewed measures to alleviate pollution in the national capital. (Representational Image)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday reviewed measures to alleviate pollution in the national capital. Baijal, while directing to control the road dust, coal dust, fly ash, also asked the concerned authorities to focus on ‘malba’ removal.

Meanwhile, he also asserted to monitor green land abutting roads and central verges and ordered greening of the pavements to reduce air pollution.

Baijal also ordered to rationalise bus depot locations for interstate buses. He said that construction and demolition waste removal from site and its final disposal should be made a condition in the contract.

The L.G issued these directions in a meeting to review the condition of air pollution in the national capital where he advised the departments to work out a plan to secure a long term solution to the issue of deteriorating air quality in Delhi.