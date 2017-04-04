Angul hottest place in Odisha at 42.7 degree Celsius

The mercury started rising across Odisha amid signs of revival of heat wave today after a brief respite for two days, as Angul remained the hottest place in the state with 42.7 degrees Celsius. The mercury hovered above 40 degrees Celsius in at least nine places on Tuesday, especially in western Odisha.

The industrial town of Jharsuguda recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 42.2 degree Celsius in Balangir, the meteorological centre here said. Hirakud recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius, while it was 41 degree Celsius in Bhawanipatna and Sundargarh, followed by Talcher (40.5), Malkangiri (40.4) and Sambalpur (40.3).

The state capital of Bhubaneswar recorded 34.7 degrees Celsius, it said. Meanwhile, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) directed the administration in all the 30 districts to remain vigilant to deal with heat conditions.

The District Collectors were asked to pursue implementation of various measures to alleviate sufferings of the people like supply of safe drinking water, reschedule timing of educational institutions, work hour for labourers, and arrangements in treating heat-stress patients in government hospitals.

