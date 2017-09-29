Anguished by the loss of lives in Mumbai stampede: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File) President Ram Nath Kovind (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind today expressed condolence over the deaths caused by a stampede in Mumbai.

“Anguished by the loss of lives in the stampede in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families; prayers with injured,” Kovind said in a tweet.

At least 22 people were killed and several injured in a rush hour stampede on a foot over-bridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban railway stations in Mumbai this morning.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered high-level inquiry into the incident.

