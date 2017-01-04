Angry over MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest, TMC workers block NH-2 near Asansol

TMC member Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Source: PTI) TMC member Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Source: PTI)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Wednesday blocked NH-2 near Asansol in protest against the arrest of party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Rose Valley chit-fund scam. Vehicles are stranded due to the blockade on the national highway. Bandyopadhyay’s arrest has unleashed intense clash between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TMC workers in various parts of West Bengal. Bengal BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya’s house was allegedly attacked last night by the TMC workers protesting against Bandyopadhyay’s arrest.

The police have registered a case in this regard. Stones were pelted at the BJP headquarters in Kolkata, leaving several of its workers injured. Bandyopadhyay was arrested yesterday hours after he appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for interrogation in connection with this scam.

Soon after his arrest on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee trained her guns at Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. She alleged that it was a ploy by the BJP-led Centre facing opposition post demonetisation.

Mamata said that she would fight the battle legally and seek justice from the court.