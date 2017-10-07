Angry commuters halt movement of suburban trains

Special Coverage
"About 50-60 people at Naigaon (station) came on the tracks and halted the movement of suburban trains. The trains were stopped on the UP slow route from 8.05 am and on the UP fast route from 8.30 am," an official said.

By: PTI | Palghar | Published:October 7, 2017 4:18 pm
Scores of enraged commuters on Saturday halted the movement of suburban train services at the Naigaon station to press for various demands, a Western Railway official said. Among their demands is to run suburban trains from Vasai Road to Andheri, the official said. “About 50-60 people at Naigaon (station) came on the tracks and halted the movement of suburban trains. The trains were stopped on the UP slow route from 8.05 am and on the UP fast route from 8.30 am,” the official said.

He said the commuters demanded that new local service Vasai Road-Andheri (in Mumbai) be started. According to the official, personnel of Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police dispersed the agitators and movement of trains resumed by 9.10 am.

