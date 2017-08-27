Anger of Dera followers natural: Haryana Minister

Haryana Minister and BJP’s MLA from Rohtak Manish Grover Haryana Minister and BJP’s MLA from Rohtak Manish Grover

A DAY after followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh went on the rampage, Haryana Minister and BJP’s MLA from Rohtak Manish Grover said the violence was “natural” and it was an expression of their “natural anger”.

“When there is a crowd of 50,000-1 lakh and they have devotion towards Babaji, tab unmen ek natural gussa ata hai (they have a natural anger). Wo gussa aya (they got angry), it remained for an hour or two, but the government controlled that,” said Grover, adding that “this was natural”.

“When 50,000-1 lakh people gathered, with devotion towards their Guru, then their anger burst forth,” he said, speaking to The Sunday Express at his residence in Rohtak.

Blaming the media for creating an atmosphere of panic in the state, he said: “Ever since it emerged that Babaji’s date (of judgment) was August 25, it was a topic of discussion in the state media… whether Babaji would appear or not. An atmosphere had been created, through the media, across the country… The manner in which media was running this news for the last 10 days, unke anuyaayion tak baat ja rahi thi — babaji pesh honge, babaji pesh honge, babaji pesh honge (his followers came to know — Babaji would appear).”

“For 10 days, electronic media, print media created an atmosphere in the country — Babaji aa rahe hain, babaji aa rahe hain (Babaji is coming),” said Grover, who, like Khattar, is a first-time MLA. Both have been RSS members for decades.

“As the date (of hearing) approached, his followers started moving towards Panchkula. When they entered, they entered in huge numbers,” said Grover. “Since these followers had such a relation with their Guru, they had commitment and devotion towards their Baba, therefore…”

Denying that the mob was armed, he said: “We do not have any report that they had weapons.”

Underlining the steps his government took to control the situation, Grover said that “Babaji came with a convoy on 25th (August), but we let only two vehicles enter… When he was termed guilty, the government immediately sent him to jail.” He added that when Singh’s followers “damaged government property” and “attacked mediapersons”, they ensured immediate action. “The followers are now in their homes,” he said.

Grover, who holds various portfolios including Urban Local Bodies, Cooperation, Printing and Stationery, was earlier reported to have donated Rs 11 lakh to the Dera Sacha Sauda from government funds.

