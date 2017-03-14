Anganwadi workers torch bearers of welfare schemes: Pondicherry Minister

The government was keen to ensure that various schemes including the centrally sponsored programmes were implemented fast, he said. (Representational) The government was keen to ensure that various schemes including the centrally sponsored programmes were implemented fast, he said. (Representational)

Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy Tuesday said anganwadi workers “are torch bearers of various welfare measures” implemented by the territorial administration, for the benefit of women and children. Inaugurating a three-day sensitisation and training programme for the anganwadi workers here, he said, “Workers of the anganwadi centres are torch bearers of the welfare measures and are effective link between the beneficiaries and the government.”

The government was keen to ensure that various schemes including the centrally sponsored programmes were implemented fast, he said. The Minister also listed the schemes for the benefit of the poor and also the senior citizens being implemented in the Union Territory.

The training programme for the workers would be held for three days, in keeping with the guidelines of the Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry. The Centre had sanctioned Rs 7.4 lakhs for the programme and 120 workers would be trained during the next three days.

