Anganwadi workers go on hunger strike in Rajkot

Anganwadi workers during their hunger strike, in Rajkot on Wedesday. Photo by Chirag Chotaliya Anganwadi workers during their hunger strike, in Rajkot on Wedesday. Photo by Chirag Chotaliya

SOME OF the Anganwadi workers who have been demanding higher salary and pension benefits started their indefinite strike on Wednesday even as Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) said that its officers will meet the agitating workers to resolve the issue.

More than 180 Anganwadi workers have been on strike for almost a week now demanding they be considered skilled worker and be given around Rs300 remuneration per day as provided for in the Minimum Wages Act. They are also demanding that they be given benefits of pension. “The government is claiming that Anganwadi workers are rendering honourary service and therefore the remuneration they are getting is honorarium and not salary. For the same reason, they are not eligible for pension. But MLAs and MPs also get honourarium so why other benefits to them,” questioned M Ramchandran, a local leader of Communist Party of India (Maoist) and leader of the agitating workers.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Anganwadi workers presently get around Rs4,500 per month. The state government had announced in the budget 2017-18 last month to hike the salary of Anganwadi workers and helpers by 15 per cent. However, the agitation has continued in some districts with workers demanding implementation of the Minimum Wages Act.

In an attempt to seek an end to the impasse, the RMC had on Tuesday suspended six anganwadi workers, who civic officers said, were leading the protest. On Wednesday, municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said that medical officer of health (MoH) Dr Vijay Pandya will individually meet the agitating workers. “The Anganwadi Workers Association says it does not support the strike and that workers are being misled by 14 to 15 workers. This is the reason, the leaders of the strike have been suspended. At the same time, Anganwadi workers have conveyed that they are positive about their work and that they have a positive attitude. Therefore, MoH will meet each worker and we are hopeful of the strike ending in a couple of days,” Pani told The Indian Express.

There are more than 350 anganwadi centres in Rajkot city and civic officers said that workers of around half of them are on strike. The strike is more severe in eastern part of the city. Officers said that due to the strike, the centers have remained closed. “Pre-school education and provision of nutritious food which is provided at Anganwadi centres has stopped due to the trike. Some people want Anganwadis to close down. But this is a very important service rendered by Anganwadi workers and we shall ensure that it continues,” added the commissioner.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd