Andhra woman, son murdered in US

VIJAYAWADA-BASED parents of N Sasikala, 40, who was found murdered at her flat in New Jersey, USA, on Thursday night, alleged that her husband, N Hanumanth Rao, murdered her and their seven-year-old son Sai Anesh. They alleged that Rao is now trying to pass it off as a case of race attack. Rao claimed that when he returned home around 7 pm (local time), he found Sasikala, a software engineer who worked from home, and Sai Anesh dead at their flat in Fox Meadows in New Jersey, their throats slit. He reportedly called up Sasikala’s parents, K Venkateswara Rao and Krishna Venu, in Vijayawada and told them that someone had attacked and killed them, and that it could be racial targeting.

“He said he found their bodies in a pool of blood, and I told him that he had killed them. He disconnected the call immediately,” Venkateswara Rao said from Vijayawada on Friday. “My daughter had hinted that he allegedly had an extramarital affair with an office colleague. When I confronted him (Hanumanth Rao) over this, he cut the call and stopped responding (to our subsequent calls).” Originally from Thimmarajapalem village in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, Hanumanth Rao and Sasikala had moved to the US in 2007 after their marriage. Their families are both settled in Vijayawada.

Parchur MLA Y Sambasiva Rao of the TDP said he discussed the murder with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has asked the AP resident commissioner in New Delhi to take up the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs. “We got information that Sasikala picked up her son from school at 4 pm (local time) on Thursday. Her husband claims that he returned after 7 pm and found the door unlocked, and his wife and son lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit,” the MLA said.

“It was first suspected to be a racial attack, but the woman’s parents suspect that there were other motives, and that her husband could be the culprit.” PTI reported from New York that the local police have launched a criminal investigation. Quoting Prasad Thotakura, president of the non-profit Indian-American Friendship Council, the report said that the Telugu Association of North America is helping the family send the bodies back to India.

